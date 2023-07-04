Bermudez, Blue Wahoos Blank Biscuits In Road Trip Finale

July 4, 2023

Three Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout in the finale of their two-week road trip on Monday night, beating the Montgomery Biscuits by a score of 9-0.

Jonathan Bermudez (W, 2-2) tied a career high with 10 strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless, two-hit innings before Matt Pushard and Josan Méndez finished the job with hitless relief. The Blue Wahoos earned a split of their series in Montgomery and finished their road trip with a 7-4 record.

After going hitless in their first four innings against Victor Muñoz (L, 6-5), the Blue Wahoos finally broke through in the fifth. Griffin Conine led off the inning with a solo homer, and Jan Mercado followed with an RBI single to put Pensacola ahead 2-0.

Troy Johnston added to his league-leading RBI total in the next two innings, hitting a solo homer in the sixth and a two-run single in the seventh. Johnston’s homer was his 15th of the season, tying him for the Southern League lead.

Cobie Fletcher-Vance added an RBI single in the eighth before Nasim Nuñez put the game on ice with a three-run double later in the inning.

The Blue Wahoos return home to Pensacola for a Fourth of July matinee on Tuesday.

written by Erik Bremer

