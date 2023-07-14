BBQ Lunch Saturday At Aldersgate Church Will Benefit Needy Molino Kids At Christmas

Aldersgate Methodist Church in Molino will hold a pulled pork lunch fundraiser Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The cost is $8.50 per plate and includes a large pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, potato chips and a brownie. Plates are available Dine in, carryout or drive through. There will be live bluegrass music and complimentary ice tea for those who dine in, and ice cold bottled water will also be available for $1.

Proceeds will be used to sponsor needy children in the Molino area at Christmas.

The church is located at 6915 North Highway 29 (just south of Highway 97). Enter using the south driveway and exit on the north (follow the signs).