Barbara A. Agerton

July 2, 2023

Barbara A. Agerton, age 85, passed away on June 30, 2023, in Pensacola, FL. She was born in Verndale, S.C. to the late Wilbur and Bertha Miller Cumbee. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Edward Clark Agerton. She attended Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Melinda) Agerton of Monroeville, AL, James (Stacey) Agerton of Atmore, AL, Gene Agerton of Oak Grove, FL, Kristy (Kris) Marshall of Oak Grove, FL; her sisters, Bernice Jones, Karen Cumbee and Wilma Gilberto; her grandchildren: Justice, Jadlyn, Tristan, Jameson, Ashley, Nick, Jordan, Mindy and Kaylee and her great grandchildren: Aleigha, Christian and Jensen.

Graveside services will be held on July 5, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tim Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Kris Marshall, Justice Agerton, Tristan Agerton, Jameson Agerton, Christian Banks and Andrew Bedgood.

Visitation will be held on July 5, 2023 from 2 PM until 3 PM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 