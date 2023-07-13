Atmore Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Nine Mile Lowe’s

An Atmore man is facing felony charges after allegedly being caught on video stealing from the Lowe’s on Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

Jared Thomas Dean, 32, was charged with two felony counts of grand theft and one misdemeanor count of petit theft.

The alleged thefts occurred on three occasions in May and June with merchandise valued at $5,525.20 stolen.

An organized retail crime investigator for Lowe’s contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office an alleged Dean was responsible for a “large number” or retailed thefts from several stores, with three of the thefts in Escambia County, Florida, a report states.

Lowe’s alleged that an individual, later identified by authorities as Dean, would simply walk out of stores with merchandise including power tools, batteries, pipe and other items, the ECSO said. Lowes provided photographs and video to ECSO investigators.

A local Lowe’s loss prevention officer selected Dean a from a photo lineup, deputies said.

Dean remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $9,000.