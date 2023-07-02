Alene Colbert

Alene Colbert, age 80, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Atmore, AL; surrounded by loving family. She was born September 18, 1942, in Garland, AL; and later on, in life moved to Atmore, AL; where she has resided most of her life.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She really enjoyed going to church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Selma Ernest (Peggy) Harvill, and two brothers, Jimmy and Sammy Harvill.

She is survived by her four loving sons, Ricky (Alison) Colbert, of Jupiter, FL; Tommy Colbert, Atmore, AL; Craig Colbert, Tensaw, AL; Scotty Colbert, Perdido, AL; two sisters, Peggy Joyce Maynard, Prattville, AL; Madine Hamilton, Atmore, AL; ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and other relatives.

Graveside services and burial will be held Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Richard Daniels officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 3, 2023 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.