Alabama Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Underway; Florida’s Holiday Starts Monday

July 22, 2023

Alabama’s back to school sales tax holiday is underway though midnight Sunday.

The state’s 4% sales tax is waived. Some municipalities and counties will also waive their local taxes.

Exempt items include:

  • Clothing priced at $100 or less per article;
  • School supplies valued at $50 or less per item;
  • Books that cost $30 or less per book; and
  • Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

In the North Escambia area, the Town of Flomaton did not inform the state that they would participate in the holiday.

The back to school sales tax holiday in Florida begins Monday, July 24 and continues through August 6.

