Afternoon Showers Today, A ‘Cooler’ High In The Low 90s

It will be hot on this Monday, but for the first time in over a week there are no heat advisories in effect. Highs will reach the lower 90s today, instead of the upper 90s, and the heat index is not expected to reach the danger level for an advisory.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.