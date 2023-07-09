About 200 Attend Gonzalez Community Picnic Saturday (With Gallery)

July 9, 2023

About 200 people attended a free community picnic Saturday at Gonzalez Baptist Church.

The event included a free barbecue lunch, live music from the Smith Family singers, games and treats for kids of all ages, food for the needy and much more.

“Many families received encouragement and physical and emotional help,” Pastor Mike Mashburn said. It was a great day of community service.”

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 