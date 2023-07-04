AAA: Florida Fourth Of July Weekend Road Trips Expected To Be At Record Levels

July 4, 2023

AAA forecasted that Floridians will travel in record numbers for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

AAA anticipated that more than 2.8 million Floridians will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more, between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. That’s 87,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high, set last year.

Nearly 85% of all travelers will take a road trip, AAA predicts, with 43.2 million Americans driving to their destinations. That’s a little over one million more people on the road than last year. In Florida, more than 2.4 million were forecast to take a holiday road trip. That’s 37,000 more than last year.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 