7-Year Old Struck By Vehicle On Pensacola Beach

July 3, 2023

A vehicle collided with a 7-year old boy on Pensacola Beach Sunday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy from Eutaw, Alabama, was walking with both of his parents on Via De Luna  about 1 p.m. “when he suddenly dashed into the road”. The driver of a SUV, a 57-year old woman from Louisiana, swerved and braked. The child struck the side of the vehicle, and he received only minor injuries.

The child was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital as a precaution.

FHP said no citations were issued.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 