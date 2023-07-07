7-Story Office, Apartment Tower Proposed For Highway 297A Just Off Pine Forest Road

July 24, 2023

An investment company is proposing a seven-story tower with professional offices and apartments near the intersection of Highway 297A and Pine Forest Road.

Goeller Investments of Pensacola has submitted plans to construct the 8,000 square foot building on 1.89 acres at 4101 Highway 297, just off Pine Forest Road.

According to those plans, the mixed used building would have 6,000 square feet of professional offices on the lowest level, above parking, with a mix of 32 one, two and three bedroom apartments above in the seven-story building reaching 98 feet high. The building footprint is proposed at about 66 feet by 120 feet.

An initial application has been submitted to the Escambia County Development Review Committee for staff review.  A public meeting has not yet been scheduled.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “7-Story Office, Apartment Tower Proposed For Highway 297A Just Off Pine Forest Road”

  1. Steve on July 24th, 2023 1:29 am

    Yes that area needs more people and traffic..





