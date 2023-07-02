Wanted Grand Theft Suspect Arrested After Manhunt In Bratt

July 11, 2023

A man wanted on felony warrants was arrested after a search warrant and manhunt in Bratt on Tuesday.

Jimmy Lavon Wiggins was wanted for obstruction of justice and two counts of grand theft, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He also had three active warrants for previous charges of grand theft and violation of probation.

Officers and K-9s were involved in a search for Wiggins in the area of Still and Rigby roads off Highway 4.

At the time of publication of this story, Wiggins had not yet been booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

