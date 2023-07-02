FHP Seeks Semi Car Hauler That Forced Woman Off Highway 29 Near Barrineau Park Road

A 55-year old Escambia County woman was seriously injured when she was forced off the road near Molino by car hauler.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the “non-contact hit and run” crash happened about 10:12 a.m. on Highway 29 just north of Highway 196.

Troopers said the woman was traveling southbound on Highway 29 in the inside line directly next to a semi car hauler. The driver of the semi attempted to change lanes but “failed to maintain awareness of traffic in the outside lane”, according to FHP. The woman swerved to avoid a collision, left the roadway and her car struck a tree in the wood line.

Witnesses told troopers that the semi, which had a red jeep and white van on the trailer, continued south on Highway 29.

Anyone with information can call *FHP.

Reader submitted images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.