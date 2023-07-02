FHP Seeks Semi Car Hauler That Forced Woman Off Highway 29 Near Barrineau Park Road

July 12, 2023

A 55-year old Escambia County woman was seriously injured when she was forced off the road near Molino by car hauler.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the “non-contact hit and run” crash happened about 10:12 a.m. on Highway 29 just north of Highway 196.

Troopers said the woman was traveling southbound on Highway 29 in the inside line directly next to a semi car hauler. The driver of the semi attempted to change lanes but “failed to maintain awareness of traffic in the outside lane”, according to FHP. The woman swerved to avoid a collision, left the roadway and her car struck a tree in the wood line.

Witnesses told troopers that the semi, which had a red jeep and white van on the trailer, continued south on Highway 29.

Anyone with information can call *FHP.

  1. movingyaover on July 12th, 2023 2:58 pm

    Semi trucks do have a blind spot. The drivers aren’t always careful so I’m always looking to get away from them in traffic when it’s safe, never stay next to them unless I’m at the cab and can see the driver and try to stay behind them rather than in front for fear they may rear end me. Truckers are necessary but dangerous.





