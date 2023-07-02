Driver Crashes Into Bratt Park, Drives Through Park And Runs Through Another Fence To Exit

A driver crashed through a fence at a park in Bratt early Monday morning, drove through the park and exited by running through another fence.

The hit and run driver was westbound on Bratt Road when they failed to negotiate a sharp curve at the intersection with Ashcraft Road. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a ditch and went sideways through a fence into the back of Travis Nelson Park.

The unknown vehicle traveled about 700 feet through the park and exited into the parking lot by crashing through another fence before driving through a ditch and back to Bratt Road.

A nearby security camera showed what appeared to be the crash at 2:36 a.m.

The curve the driver missed is marked by signage at 25 mph.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.