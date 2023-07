Atmore Man Charged With Sexual Abuse, Strangulation, Assault

An Atmore man was recently charged with multiple offenses after an alleged sexual abuse.

Hartwood Oliver McMillan, 33, was charged with domestic violence strangulation, first degree sexual abuse, first degree false imprisonment, third degree domestic violence assault, and second degree criminal mischief.

Atmore Police said the incident happened on Highway 31 but offered no other details.