Wreck, Vehicle Fire Slow Morning Commute At I-10, Pine Forest

June 15, 2023

A wreck and resulting vehicle fire slowed traffic for commuters Thursday morning.

Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded to a vehicle fire at the on-ramp from Pine Forest Road to I-10 about 7:50 a.m. where they found a car fully engulfed in fire.

“The vehicle on fire appeared to be in a rear-end type of collision,” said Davis Wood, Escambia County Public Safety spokesperson.

Two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

“At this time, it’s unknown what specifically caused the fire,” Wood said.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 