Wahoos Win In 10 Over Braves

The Blue Wahoos checked off the lone void so far in their stellar season.

They won their first extra-inning game. And did it dramatically, of course.

Catcher Will Banfield worked a full count with the bases loaded, then completed a big night by launching a deep fly to center field for a sacrifice fly that scored Troy Johnson with the winning run in the Blue Wahoos’ 5-4 victory in 10 innings against the Mississippi Braves.

Earlier in the game he blasted a 3-run homer.

The Blue Wahoos had a 4-3 lead in the ninth and were one out and no base runners from finishing the game. But reliever Jefry Yan gave up a walk, a double and single. Griffin Conine, however, made a saving throw from right field to thwart Beau Philip from scoring the go-ahead run.

Yan was then strong in the 10th inning. With a runner placed a second in the extra-inning format, he struck out Jesse Franklin, got a short flyball that J.D. Orr rushed in to grab, then struck on the M-Braves Javier Valdes to end the inning. Yan had the crowd fired up, spinning in a celebratory, emotional dance when he ended the inning.

That lift carried right into the Blue Wahoos at-bat. With Johnston placed at second, Victor Mesa Jr. reached on an infield single. Conine was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Up stepped Banfield, who had a pitch from flamethrowing reliever Kyle Wilcox sail over his head, but bounce right back to prevent Johnston from scoring. Banfield then worked a 3-2 count, fouled off a pitch and connected with the next fastball for a flyball that easily scored Johnston.

With the Biloxi Shuckers rained out Wednesday in Montgomery, the Blue Wahoos (36-22) are now 6.5 games ahead of the Shuckers – the nearest team chasing – in the race for the Southern League first half title.

The M-Braves took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a pair of solo home runs off Blue Wahoos starter M.D. Johnson.

In the bottom of the second, Mesa Jr. singled and Conine singled, then Banfield blasted for a 3-2 lead. The Blue Wahoos made it 4-2 when Cody Morissette scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

The Blue Wahoos got strong relief from Austin Roberts and Dylan Bice, who combined for four innings and just one run allowed. That set up the riveting ending.

The Blue Wahoos will have their top pitcher, Patrick Monteverde (6-1, 2.09) on the mound Thursday against the M-Braves’ Scott Blewett (2-3, 4.43).

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos