Wahoos Win 12-9 Over Mississippi

Cody Morissette and Dalvy Rosario created a hit-making, run-scoring tsunami Tuesday, power-surging the Blue Wahoos into a 12-9 victory against the Mississippi Braves to open their six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Morissette became the second Blue Wahoos player in less than two months this season to hit for the cycle – one of the game’s rarest feats – after it had been done just once before in franchise history.

Rosario, meanwhile, continued to wow. Playing just his fourth game for the Blue Wahoos, he went 3-for-5, including his third home run. He joined the team Friday from the Beloit Sky Carp, the Miami Marlins’ High-A affiliate, and promptly ignited his future with a walk-off homer.

The Blue Wahoos (36-22), who maintained a six-game lead against Biloxi in the Southern League division race, led 12-4 into the ninth inning, before the M-Braves got five runs off reliever Zack Leban. He recorded the final two outs.

Morissette, who went 4-for-6 with three RBI, was part of the Blue Wahoos’ season-high 18 hits. The infielder started with a run-scoring double in the third inning.

He then hit a solo homer in the fourth, tripled to lead off the sixth and spun a infield single in the seventh to get the four different hits for the cycle. Donald Lutz in 2014 was the only other Blue Wahoos player to get the feat prior to this season.

Victor Mesa Jr. hit for the cycle on April 18 against the Birmingham Barons. That game was a 10-4 loss.

This one was a middle-inning explosion for the Blue Wahoos. They scored a combined 10 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Four other players had multiple hits.

With their win, the Blue Wahoos put Montgomery and Mississippi – the other two teams in the division – further back in the rear-view mirror at 8 and 8.5 games back respectively. There are now 11 games left in the first-half schedule to determine a playoff spot.

Troy Johnston began the scoring barrage with his solo homer in the first inning. He went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI. After the M-Braves took a 3-1 lead in the third inning, the Blue Wahoos responded with 11 runs in the next four innings.

Rosario, 22, a centerfielder and Dominican Republic native, hit a 2-run, 2-out homer in fourth inning to regain the lead for the Blue Wahoos and change the game. It started with Cobie Fletcher-Vance taking a high pitch on a 3-2 count to reach base.

From there, four runs ensued. After Rosario’s bomb, Nasim Nunez tripled and Morissette blasted a ball into the right center berm.

In the fifth inning, Norel Gonzalez and Will Banfield led off with singles. Griffin Conine followed with a monster blast over the batter’s eye in center field. Conine and Johnston both had RBI singles in the sixth as the lead continued to build.

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos