Wahoos, Braves Suspended Due To Weather

Thursday’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Mississippi Braves was suspended due to rain with the score tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning.

The game will be resumed at 5:05 p.m. Friday with no fans admitted.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for Friday’s regular game scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.