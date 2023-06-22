Two Atmore Men Arrested In Monday Murder Of Man Driving Near Pace

Two Atmore men have been arrested for a fatal shooting Monday evening in Pace.

Joseph Liebe, 24, was in the area of Wallace Lake Road off Quintette Road and was shot while driving away. His vehicle crashed into a nearby wooded area.

James Jacobey Quartise, 20, is charged with first degree murder, and Marcus Terel Dickinson, 29, is charged with second degree murder. They are being held in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton awaiting extradition back to Santa Rosa County. SRSO investigators have traveled to Brewton to interview the suspects.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Thursday morning that a definite motive is not know, but investigators believe it was a robbery. Johnson said there was no evidence of any drug activity, but it is believed the suspects had some sort of contact with Liebe earlier in the day and knew he might be been carrying money.

Shortly after the murder, deputies received a basic description of the suspect vehicle as a maroon Tahoe. That vehicle was later traced to Atmore, where search warrants were served on the vehicle and at the residences of both suspects.

Johnson said that social media rumors that this was some sort of gang activity are not true.

“There is no gang activity,” the sheriff said. “We don’t have any evidence to link this to gang activity.”

Johnson thanked the Atmore Police Department and the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Heath Jackson, for their assistance.