TSA Pauses Upgrades At Pensacola Airport Due To High Traffic

The Transportation Security Administration has agreed to pause their ongoing security checkpoint replacement at Pensacola International Airport, due to record-breaking traveler traffic and concerns expressed to TSA by City of Pensacola and airport officials.

This summer has seen unprecedented growth in travelers flying through Pensacola International Airport, with record numbers resulting in long lines at the TSA checkpoint. To add to this challenge, TSA is in the midst of a pre-planned and previously scheduled modernization program that includes replacing its screening equipment.

The remainder of the project is tentatively scheduled to be phased in two parts, with the first resuming after the July 4th holiday and concluding before the Labor Day weekend. The remaining phase will take place after the Labor Day weekend. Airport officials will continue to partner with TSA leadership to minimize any further impacts resulting from their equipment upgrades.

Pensacola International Airport travelers are encouraged to continue arriving at least two hours early to go through the TSA checkpoint.

TSA is replacing the current screening equipment with state-of-the-art CT scanner technology that will improve the accuracy of scans, reduce the number of bags diverted for manual screening, and improve passenger throughput. The project schedule was determined by TSA based on the availability of the equipment and contractor.