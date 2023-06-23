TSA Pauses Upgrades At Pensacola Airport Due To High Traffic

June 23, 2023

The Transportation Security Administration has agreed to pause their ongoing security checkpoint replacement at Pensacola International Airport, due to record-breaking traveler traffic and concerns expressed to TSA by City of Pensacola and airport officials.

This summer has seen unprecedented growth in travelers flying through Pensacola International Airport, with record numbers resulting in long lines at the TSA checkpoint. To add to this challenge, TSA is in the midst of a pre-planned and previously scheduled modernization program that includes replacing its screening equipment.

The remainder of the project is tentatively scheduled to be phased in two parts, with the first resuming after the July 4th holiday and concluding before the Labor Day weekend. The remaining phase will take place after the Labor Day weekend. Airport officials will continue to partner with TSA leadership to minimize any further impacts resulting from their equipment upgrades.

Pensacola International Airport travelers are encouraged to continue arriving at least two hours early to go through the TSA checkpoint.

TSA is replacing the current screening equipment with state-of-the-art CT scanner technology that will improve the accuracy of scans, reduce the number of bags diverted for manual screening, and improve passenger throughput. The project schedule was determined by TSA based on the availability of the equipment and contractor.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 