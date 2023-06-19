Tropical Storm Bret Forms In Atlantic; Expected To Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic.

The latest information is in the graphic above.

It is forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days as it moves toward the west.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for strengthening over the next few days, with a much warmer than normal ocean in the depression’s path, along with plentiful mid-level moisture and light shear,” the National Hurricane Center said.

It is still too early to tell what impacts, if any, that Bret will have on the U.S. mainland.