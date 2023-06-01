Tropical Depression Forms Over Gulf Of Mexico, Forecast To Become Tropical Storm

June 1, 2023

A tropical depression has formed over the northern Gulf of Mexico south of Pensacola and is forecast to become a short-lived tropical storm in the coming hours.

Recent satellite wind data, along with buoy and ship observations indicate the area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico has a broad but well-defined circulation with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the low is also showing signs of organization.

Environmental conditions remain marginally favorable for additional development.

The system is likely to meander over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight but begin a slow southward motion on Friday. By this weekend, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development as the system continues moving southward, likely remaining offshore over the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, the area is expected to bring a chance of rain to the Escambia County area, along with a high risk of rip currents.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 