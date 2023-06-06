Tiny Beatrice Rigby Bolton

Tiny Beatrice Rigby Bolton, age 91, of Walnut Hill, FL, passed away on June 5, 2023, in Mobile, AL. She was born on October 9, 1931, in Bratt, FL, to Ely and Virgie Castillow Rigby. She attended First Baptist Church of Canoe. She is preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings and her grandson, Zackary Bolton.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, James C. Bolton; her daughter, Teresa Bolton (David) Brown of Atmore, AL; her sons, James Anthony “Tony” (Kim) Bolton of Franklin, TN and Terry Alan Bolton of Pensacola, FL; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home with Bro. Arnold Hendrix and Bro. Waylon Stuckey officiating. Private interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery.