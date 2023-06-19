Thunderstorms, Some Severe, Each Day This Week

June 19, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 84. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

