Three Reportedly Injured In Highway 29 Crash Sunday Night

Three people were reportedly injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 29 Sunday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 29 southbound about a half mile south of Highway 196, near the Beams of Light Church.

Escambia County EMS transported the injured persons to a Pensacola hospital.

Highway 29 southbound was closed during the crash investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Additional details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.