Tate Lady Aggies Present $27,755 Strike Out Cancer Game Donation

The Tate Lady Aggies Softball team has presented their annual Strike Out Cancer donation

The Lady Aggies presented a $27,755 donation to the American Cancer Society.

Back on March 31, Tate hosted the West Florida Lady Jaguars in the Strike Out Cancer game. During the game, the Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Aggies 6-1.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery, click here. (Strike Out Cancer event photos are first, followed by game action.)

Pictured top: The Tate Lady Aggies Softball team presented their annual Strike Out Cancer donation. Pictured below: The Strike Out Cancer game March 31 at Tate High School. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.