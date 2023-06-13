Tate Grad Participates In Mass Casualty Drill On Guided Missile Cruiser

A Tate High School graduate participated in a drill on a guided missile carrier recently. Pictured above, sailors secure Seaman Jayden Owens, from Cantonment, to a rescue sleeve as he simulates a casualty during a mass casualty drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea on June. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.