Sunday Midday Winning $41K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

June 26, 2023

Someone is over $14,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket on Nine Mile Road.

The ticket sold at the Tom Thumb (Cumberland Farms) at 5901 West Nine Mile Road was one of four winning tickets in Sunday’s midday drawing and is worth $14,361.68. The other winning tickets were sold in Clearwater, Miami and Tallahassee.

The 85 tickets matching four numbers won $109 each. Another 2,573 tickets matching three numbers are worth $10 each, and 25,251 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Sunday’s midday winning numbers were 7-18-19-28-35.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 