Sunday Midday Winning $41K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

Someone is over $14,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket on Nine Mile Road.

The ticket sold at the Tom Thumb (Cumberland Farms) at 5901 West Nine Mile Road was one of four winning tickets in Sunday’s midday drawing and is worth $14,361.68. The other winning tickets were sold in Clearwater, Miami and Tallahassee.

The 85 tickets matching four numbers won $109 each. Another 2,573 tickets matching three numbers are worth $10 each, and 25,251 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Sunday’s midday winning numbers were 7-18-19-28-35.