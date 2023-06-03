‘Strange Bulge’ In Escambia Woman’s Pants Leads To Meth Arrest

The Atmore Police Department says a “strange bulge” in an Escambia County (Florida) woman’s pants led to her arrest on methamphetamine charges.

Sydni Weatherholtz, age 30 of Pensacola, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

About 7:35 p.m. on May 31, Atmore Police Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to signal during a turn onto Highway 21. Officers said Weatherholtz was a passenger in the vehicle.

“While speaking with Weatherholtz an officer noticed a strange bulge in her pants. Upon further investigation Waetherholtz was in possession of approximately 14 grams of a clear crystal-like substance that field tested positive for Methamphetamine,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Weatherholtz remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond