Speed Limit Lowered On Schaag, Green Hills Roads; New Weight Limit On Schaag

June 11, 2023

Escambia County has lowered the speed limits on Green Hills Road in Cantonment and Schaag Road in Molino , and imposed a new weight restriction on Schaag.

On the entirety of Schaag Road, the speed limit has been reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph.

A truck weight restriction of 10,500 pounds was also implemented on Schaag Road from Barrineau Park Road to Highway 95A. There is an exception for trucks servicing or having business in the area.

The speed limit was also lowered from 35 mph to 25 mph on Green Hills Road between Pine Forest Road and Stefani Road.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 