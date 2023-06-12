Several Injured In Sunday Molino Wreck

June 12, 2023

Several people were injured in a two vehicle crash midday Sunday near Molino.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Highway 99 and Molino Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram 3500, driven by a 74-year man, and a SUV, driven by a 28-year old female, collided about 11:40 a.m.

There were three passengers in the SUV — another 28-year old female, a 12-year old girl and a 12-year old boy.

The female driver of the SUV was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, while others were transported by Escambia County EMS. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash. The Molino, Cantonment and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 