Seven-Run Eighth Lifts Blue Wahoos To 10-4 Win Over Biscuits

This has been quite the instant impact that Dalvy Rosario has delivered.

One night after his walk-off bomb, the newcomer outfielder blasted a 3-run homer as part of a seven-run eighth inning that helped ignite the Blue Wahoos past the Montgomery Biscuits 10-4, further delighting a sellout crowd Saturday on Fireworks Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

What a pyro prelude the Blue Wahoos produced.

Trailing 4-3 after the Biscuits got a pair of big hits for two runs in the top of the eighth, the Biscuits bullpen was lit up when the Blue Wahoos had their turn.

They used 12 batters, got six hits – three of those for extra bases – and kept circling the bases for a run fest into a rout.

The rally win completed a night with a crowd of 5,038 staying for the fireworks show sponsored by Hancock Whitney Bank.

The win clinched a series win for the Blue Wahoos (35-21), putting them eight games ahead of the Biscuits and maintaining at least a six-game lead on second-place Biloxi, which began its game late Saturday due to a rain delay. The first-half race in the Southern League South division has only 13 games remaining.

The big inning started with first baseman Troy Johnston, who entered the game in the seventh, leading off with a double. Earlier Saturday, Johnston spent an entire morning in the hot sun helping make the day memorable for kids in the Fred Waters Clinic that was part of MLB’s Play Ball Weekend at the ballpark.

Along with pitcher Brady Puckett, the two joined with a group of former Pensacola players who played in the major leagues as part of the youth clinic.

With Johnston on second, Griffin Conine reached on a catcher’s interference. Will Banfield followed with a perfect bunt that became an infield hit.

Cody Morissette then jumped on a high fastball inside for a two-run double to retake the lead. With one out, up stepped Rosario. And out of the ballpark went the second pitch from John Doxakis over the left field wall for a 3-run homer.

It followed his two-run, two-out, walk-off homer Friday after joining the team earlier that day from the Beloit Sky Carp, the Miami Marlins’ High-A affiliate.

Reliever Cristian Charle pitched 1.2 scoreless innings to get the win. Blue Wahoos starter Jonathan Bermudez was strong again, working six innings, allowing just two runs on four hits.

The Blue Wahoos first erased the Biscuits’ 2-0 lead in the sixth inning on Bennett Hostetler’s 2-run homer. Montgomery answered against Blue Wahoos reliever Zack Leban before the rally explosion in the bottom of the eighth.

The teams will close out their six-game series Sunday at Blue Wahoos Stadium with Miami Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto as the starter on an injury rehab assignment.

Ciueto is now in his 16th major league season in a career that spans six different teams. He was once the ace of the Cincinnati Reds rotation and also a two-time All-Star.

Cueto will likely throw three innings in his start, then Luis Palacios is expected to take over. The Biscuits are using righthander Anthony Molina (2-4, 4.89).

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos