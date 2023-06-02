Register Now For Tate Cheerleaders’ Lil Aggies Summer Camp

June 2, 2023

Registration is continuing for the Lil Aggies Summer Cheer Camp.

The camp will be held 8 a.m. until noon on June 26-28 in Tate High School’s Fryman Gym. The cost is $80 per athlete.

For a registration form and more information, click or tap here.

The Lil Aggies Summer Cheer Clinic will teach athletes proper stretch techniques, sideline cheers and chants, proper jump techniques, motion placements, as well as stunting and tumbling skill building. There will also be fun, games and engaging activities. A snack and drink will be provided each day.

The registration deadline is Thursday, June 23 and available spaces are filling fast.

