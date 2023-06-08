Canceled: Purple Alert Issued For Escambia County Woman

According to FDLE, this Purple Alert has been canceled.

A statewide Purple Alert has been issued for an Escambia County woman last seen on Monday.

Jennifer Leigh Legan, 59, was last seen in the 8300 block on North Davis Highway, in the area of HCA Florida West Hospital, wearing black sweatpants and a white shirt.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said she is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 120 pounds, and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Florida’s Purple Alerts are used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.