Poarch Creek CFO’s Wife Passes Away, The Fourth Fatality From Sunday Wreck

June 23, 2023

A fourth victim has passed away due to a wreck caused by a man allegedly driving under the influence Sunday in Baldwin County.

Jeanna Speegle, wife of Poarch Creek CFO Tim Speegle, passed away after being critically injured in the crash  She is the wife of Poarch Band of Creek Indians CFO Tim Speegle, who was pronounced deceased deceased Sunday. Christie Lowe, 47, and her daughter Margaret, 19, were also killed in the wreck on the Baldwin Beach Express in Robertsdale, according to authorities.

David Colburn, 60, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on a count of driving under the influence and three counts of manslaughter.

