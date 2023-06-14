Plan Ahead: Most Government Offices Closed Monday For Juneteenth

June 14, 2023

Most Escambia County offices and facilities and Century offices will be closed Monday in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday.

TOWN OF CENTURY

All Town of Century offices will be closed.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

The following Escambia County offices will be closed on June 19, 2023.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:

  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Waste Services Administration
  • ECAT administrative offices

Open On Monday/Exceptions

  • ECAT will run current weekday service Monday, June 19. UWF trolleys will not run. Regular service will resume Tuesday, June 20.
  • The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board offices located at 221 Palafox Place will be closed. The Clerk’s Century office located at 7500 N. Century Blvd. will also be closed.  All other Clerk’s offices located at the MC Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building and Public Records Center will be open.
  • The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, June 19.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 