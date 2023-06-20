Poarch Band of Creek Indians CFO, Two Others Killed In Wreck; Man Charged With Manslaughter

The chief financial officer of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians was among three people killed in a wreck caused by a man allegedly driving under the influence Sunday in Baldwin County.

PCI CFO Tim Speegle, 64, Christie Lowe, 47, and her daughter Margaret, 19, were pronounced deceased after the wreck on the Baldwin Beach Express in Robertsdale, according to police. Two others were injured.

David Colburn, 60, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on a count of driving under the influence and three counts of manslaughter.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians issued the following statement Monday evening:



“As many of you may have learned Tim Speegle, our CFO, was tragically killed in an automobile accident on Sunday. Like so many others who were lucky to know Tim, we are deeply grieving his passing, and we are praying for his much-loved wife, Jeanna, who sustained critical injuries in the accident and remains hospitalized.

“Tim was a good man, through and through. He was generous, smart, funny, and deeply committed to our Tribe and its success. Tim’s contributions to the Poarch community will be felt for generations to come, and we hope that his and Jeanna’s children, grandchildren, mothers and extended family find some comfort in that.

“On a personal level, Tim was a friend to us all. He could be counted on in the worst of times to do the right thing and to make good decisions. In good times, he was a joy to be around – a caring man who loved his family, enjoyed life to the fullest, and was incredibly thoughtful and caring to others.

“Tim’s sudden passing is a sad reminder to all of us that we should appreciate each and every day and never miss an opportunity to tell those we care about how much they are loved.”