One Killed When Tornado Downs Tree Onto Escambia Home

June 16, 2023

One person was killed in a tornado during Thursday night’s severe weather in Escambia County.

The fatality occurred at 8:38 p.m. in the 500 block of Coker Lane off West Jackson Street in West Pensacola.

Escambia County Public Safety said the fatality occurred at 8:38 p.m. when a tree fell on top of a residential structure due to a tornado in the area.

Public Safety said the victim was trapped beneath the tree inside the home. They were pronounced deceased at the scene. A name has not been released.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 