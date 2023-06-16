One Killed When Tornado Downs Tree Onto Escambia Home

One person was killed in a tornado during Thursday night’s severe weather in Escambia County.

The fatality occurred at 8:38 p.m. in the 500 block of Coker Lane off West Jackson Street in West Pensacola.

Escambia County Public Safety said the fatality occurred at 8:38 p.m. when a tree fell on top of a residential structure due to a tornado in the area.

Public Safety said the victim was trapped beneath the tree inside the home. They were pronounced deceased at the scene. A name has not been released.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.