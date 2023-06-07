Northview Teacher Takes Inappropriate Book Fight To Santa Rosa County

A Northview High School teacher that has called for the ban of over 100 books in Escambia County has expanded her fight to Santa Rosa County.

Beginning last year, Vicki Baggett has called for about 115 books to be removed in Escambia County for inappropriate content, saying that many of them are pornographic under Florida law.

“As a 32-year veteran English teacher, I had never seen anything like this, and I actually could not believe what was being purchased and being made available with taxpayers’ funds for minor children,” Baggett told the Santa Rosa County Commission this week.

“Sadly, Santa Rosa County is loaded with these types of books as well,” she said, adding that the school district’s media director said in an email that there were no inappropriate books in the Santa Rosa district.

“As recently as last Thursday I found a book within this school district that has graphic pictures of an adult giving pornographic magazines to minor school age boys, complete with open legged naked women on the magazines’ covers,” she said, holding up printed photos. “And yes, this is in your public school libraries.”

Baggett asked the Santa Rosa County Commission to “write a resolution to encourage immediate action” to remove the books from school libraries in the county. The commission has no authority over the schools; that power belongs to the school board.