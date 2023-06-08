No Injuries In Bratt Crossroads Crash

There were no injuries when a driver struck a pole Wednesday night at the Bratt Crossroads.

The crash happened about about 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Highway 4 and North Highway 99. The driver struck a wooden pole that supports the flashing traffic signals at the intersection. The pole and signals were not damaged.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.