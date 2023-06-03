No Arrests In Triple Shooting Last Week At Cantonment Park

June 3, 2023

There have been no arrests made in the shooting of three people last Saturday night during a “May Day”gathering in Cantonment.

The victims were two females both age 18 and a 21-year old male. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said all three were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The shootings were reported about 9:10 p.m.  in the area of Carver Park on Webb Street where the suspect opened fire into a crowd, striking the victims. The event was not sanctioned or approved by the community association that manages the park or Escambia County Parks and Recreation.

The Sheriff’s Office estimated about 2,000 people were in attendance. None of the bystanders provided witness information to deputies.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

