NEP 6U Gold Wins Gospel Projects T-ball World Series; NEP Blue Takes Second

The NEP 6U Gold team took first place in the Gospel Projects T-ball World Series, and the NEP 6U Blue team took second place. NEP’s Roman Hall was home run champion with nine total homers in the tournament, six of which were grand slams. NEP’s Malcolm Lewis had two home runs, while Ace Morgan and Easton Bairefield had one home run each. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.