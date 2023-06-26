NAS Pensacola, Local Law Enforcement Conducting Exercise On Tuesday

NAS Pensacola and local emergency services will hold a training exercise on Tuesday.

NAS Pensacola Security Forces, Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Fire Rescue, LifeFlight and volunteer service members will take part in the exercise beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The exercise should not affect normal base operations, including base access, although individuals accessing the air station could expect delays at the facility’s gates.

NAS Pensacola Installation Training Team Coordinator Trent Hathaway said the importance of exercises such as this is to prepare installation and partner first responders on joint tactics and procedures.

“Law enforcement and first responders are often put in the line of danger – it’s inherent with the nature of their jobs,” he said. “This joint training involves all actions first responders must go through, and to conduct a training exercise such as this with area first responders enhances the capability for our NSF to respond to any issue at any time.”