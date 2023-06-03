Myers Homers Twice, But Blue Wahoos Fall 10-7 To Biloxi

June 3, 2023

Dane Myers continued his hot hitting, homering twice and driving in five in a 3-for-5 night, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos squandered an early lead in a 10-7 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday.

The game turned in the bottom of the fifth, as Biloxi scored five runs against starter M.D. Johnson and reliever Will Stewart (L, 2-1). The Shuckers needed only one hit, a Zavier Warren two-run double, thanks to four walks, a hit batsman, and a throwing error.

Pensacola jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first against Shuckers starter Carlos Rodriguez as Myers sent a three-run homer out to left-center. They added another run in the third on a Cody Morissette RBI single and two more in the fourth on Myers’ second homer of the night, a two-run blast.

Biloxi chipped away in the fourth, drawing a pair of walks against Johnson before Wes Clarke hit a three-run homer to draw the score to 6-4. Morissette hit another RBI single in the fifth to give Pensacola a seven-run lead, but Biloxi’s big inning followed.

Johnson walked the first two Biloxi batters in the fifth before departing. Stewart, who had not allowed a run in 11.1 Double-A innings, allowed Warren’s double before loading the bases with a hit batsman and a walk. Clarke then drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game before Felix Valerio hit a potential double-play grounder that instead allowed the Shuckers to take a 9-7 lead. Nasim Nuñez’s low throw to first skipped out of play, scoring two runs and capping the five-run frame.

A.J. Puk allowed a pair of singles in his second rehab appearance, but wriggled out of the jam thanks to a strikeout, pickoff and popout to throw a scoreless eighth.

The Shuckers got effective long relief from T.J. Shook (W, 2-1) before Abner Uribe (S, 4) worked a spotless ninth.

The Blue Wahoos lost a game in the South Division standings, and are now 5.0 games ahead of second-place Biloxi with 20 games to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Saturday.

written by Erik Bremer

