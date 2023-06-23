Monteverde Leads Blue Wahoos To 4-2 Win Over Tennessee

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won the first game of their scheduled doubleheader 4-2 over the Tennessee Smokies on Thursday before rain forced the postponement of game two.

The second game will be made up as part of another doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:30 CT.

Patrick Monteverde (W, 7-1) earned his league-leading seventh win, allowing only one earned run over 5.2 innings to lower his league-leading ERA to 2.13.

The Smokies jumped out to an early lead, as Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the first inning with a bunt single and circled the bases thanks to a pair of throwing errors. The Blue Wahoos answered back in the second with a two-run homer from Norel González, but Tennessee’s Nelson Maldonado tied the game 2-2 with a solo homer in the second.

Monteverde and Smokies starter Walker Powell (L, 3-4) traded zeroes until the top of the sixth, when José Devers led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a lineout. Troy Johnston drew a walk before the Smokies brought in reliever Luke Little to face Will Banfield. The Pensacola catcher came through with an RBI double to give the Blue Wahoos a 4-2 lead.

Monteverde got into trouble in the sixth, but Austin Roberts (S, 2) escaped the jam and returned to work a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

First pitch Friday from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.

written by Erik Bremer