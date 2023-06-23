Monteverde Leads Blue Wahoos To 4-2 Win Over Tennessee

June 23, 2023

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won the first game of their scheduled doubleheader 4-2 over the Tennessee Smokies on Thursday before rain forced the postponement of game two.

The second game will be made up as part of another doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:30 CT.

Patrick Monteverde (W, 7-1) earned his league-leading seventh win, allowing only one earned run over 5.2 innings to lower his league-leading ERA to 2.13.

The Smokies jumped out to an early lead, as Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the first inning with a bunt single and circled the bases thanks to a pair of throwing errors. The Blue Wahoos answered back in the second with a two-run homer from Norel González, but Tennessee’s Nelson Maldonado tied the game 2-2 with a solo homer in the second.

Monteverde and Smokies starter Walker Powell (L, 3-4) traded zeroes until the top of the sixth, when José Devers led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a lineout. Troy Johnston drew a walk before the Smokies brought in reliever Luke Little to face Will Banfield. The Pensacola catcher came through with an RBI double to give the Blue Wahoos a 4-2 lead.

Monteverde got into trouble in the sixth, but Austin Roberts (S, 2) escaped the jam and returned to work a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

First pitch Friday from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.

written by Erik Bremer

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 