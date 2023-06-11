Michelle Mobley Names Escambia Employee Of The Month

Michelle Mobley has been named the Escambia County June 2023 Employee of the Month. She is an administrative claims specialist in the Human Resources department.

Mobley began her career with Escambia County in August 2000. Her duties as an administrative claims specialist include adjusting general and auto liability claims by initiating investigations, determining liability, and responding to claimants on the status of their requests. Michele is also responsible for preparing denial letters, coordinating repairs, rentals, processing claim payments, settlements, and preparing and obtaining releases. In addition, she recovers funds due to the county when county-owned property is damaged and regularly works with other departments to process claims or renew policies.

“Michele is a model employee who represents the county in a positive manner,” said Mark Bartlett, Risk Management Division manager. “She has compassion and care with professionalism and integrity. She is very detailed in her duties and completes tasks prior to the deadline. Her level of detail and professionalism is unmatched! We are so proud of her dedication to our mission and the citizens of Escambia County.”

Outside of her role with Escambia County, Michele is an active member at her church, where she regularly volunteers and teaches classes.