Marsha Corley Green

Marsha Corley Green, age 76, of Walnut Hill, FL, passed away on June 23, 2023 in Pensacola, FL. She was born on October 9, 1946 to William Harrison Henry Corley and Yvonne Turk Corley. She was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. She was a Plant Nursery Manager and enjoyed working in the nursery most of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, William “Bart” Green of Bratt, FL; her daughters, Rachel Pickett of Bratt, FL and Kimberley Starker of Killeen, TX; her sisters, Margaret Jackson, Patricia Dortch and Beverly Corley; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ted Bridges officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with funeral expenses.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.