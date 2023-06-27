Marsha Corley Green

June 27, 2023

Marsha Corley Green, age 76, of Walnut Hill, FL, passed away on June 23, 2023 in Pensacola, FL. She was born on October 9, 1946 to William Harrison Henry Corley and Yvonne Turk Corley. She was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. She was a Plant Nursery Manager and enjoyed working in the nursery most of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, William “Bart” Green of Bratt, FL; her daughters, Rachel Pickett of Bratt, FL and Kimberley Starker of Killeen, TX; her sisters, Margaret Jackson, Patricia Dortch and Beverly Corley; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ted Bridges officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with funeral expenses.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 