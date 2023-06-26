Mark Bookout

Mark Bookout, 58, of Pensacola, Florida passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mark was born on March 29, 1965 to Virginia Hoffmaster. He was the owner of Mark’s Automotive in Milton, FL.

He was a loving father, brother, and PawPaw. He enjoyed racing, fishing, and bragging about his grandkids. Mark was always one to crack a joke and make everyone smile even in their darkest hours. He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Lee Hoffmaster; aunt, Junie Ayers; brother, Lance Bookout, and granddaughter, Layla Lee Bookout.

He is survived by his loving children, Amanda Lamb, Mark Lamb, Mark Bookout (Shelby Bookout), Amber Accardi (Todd Accardi); brothers, Chuck Bookout (Torri Bookout), Troy Bookout (Linda Bookout); sister-in-law, Jennifer Bookout, and his 12 beautiful grandkids.

He will truly be missed by all!

Memorial visitation services for Mark Bookout will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South (100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, Florida 32505) on Wednesday, June 28 th , 2023 from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m.