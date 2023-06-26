Mark Bookout

June 26, 2023

Mark Bookout, 58, of Pensacola, Florida passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mark was born on March 29, 1965 to Virginia Hoffmaster. He was the owner of Mark’s Automotive in Milton, FL.

He was a loving father, brother, and PawPaw. He enjoyed racing, fishing, and bragging about his grandkids. Mark was always one to crack a joke and make everyone smile even in their darkest hours. He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Lee Hoffmaster; aunt, Junie Ayers; brother, Lance Bookout, and granddaughter, Layla Lee Bookout.

He is survived by his loving children, Amanda Lamb, Mark Lamb, Mark Bookout (Shelby Bookout), Amber Accardi (Todd Accardi); brothers, Chuck Bookout (Torri Bookout), Troy Bookout (Linda Bookout); sister-in-law, Jennifer Bookout, and his 12 beautiful grandkids.

He will truly be missed by all!

Memorial visitation services for Mark Bookout will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South (100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, Florida 32505) on Wednesday, June 28 th , 2023 from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 