Man Charged With Two Arson Counts After Two Fires At The Same House

June 27, 2023

A local man has been charged with arson in connection with a structure fire in Atmore.

John Edward Norwood, 38, was charged with two counts of arson second degree.

The Atmore fire and police department responded at 5:50 p.m. last Tuesday to a fire at a vacant residence at 165 South Road. The fire and police departments were called back to another structure fire at the same home at 7:15 a.m. last Thursday..

“Witness accounts placed Norwood on the property at the time the fire started,” Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “Responding officers were able to set a perimeter and Norwood was taken into custody a short time later.”

Norwood remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton Tuesday morning where he was being held without bond.

Comments

One Response to “Man Charged With Two Arson Counts After Two Fires At The Same House”

  1. luap on June 27th, 2023 1:56 am

    firebug….





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 