Man Charged With Two Arson Counts After Two Fires At The Same House
June 27, 2023
A local man has been charged with arson in connection with a structure fire in Atmore.
John Edward Norwood, 38, was charged with two counts of arson second degree.
The Atmore fire and police department responded at 5:50 p.m. last Tuesday to a fire at a vacant residence at 165 South Road. The fire and police departments were called back to another structure fire at the same home at 7:15 a.m. last Thursday..
“Witness accounts placed Norwood on the property at the time the fire started,” Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “Responding officers were able to set a perimeter and Norwood was taken into custody a short time later.”
Norwood remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton Tuesday morning where he was being held without bond.
